CHURCH HILL – Verona Russell, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, after a brief illness.
Verona was born on June 23, 1948, and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co. She attended Liberty Baptist Church and was a deputy registrar for the Hawkins Co. Election Commission where she retired after 30+ years. Verona was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending her time with her precious grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard, and Alma Ford Salyer; daughter, Vonda Lee; and her brother, Richard Salyer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Tom Russell; children, Jason Neeley (Nikki Harris), John Neeley (Kellie), and Chad Russell (Kristie); siblings, Janice Cowan (Bill), Abbie Salyer Crowe, Buddy Salyer (Debbie), Michael Salyer, and Fred Salyer (Susan); as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Verona’s wishes were to be cremated.
To leave an online message for the Russell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
