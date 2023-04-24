CASTLEWOOD, VA – Vernon Waldo Dorton, 88, of the Grassy Creek Community of Russell County in Castlewood, Virginia passed away on April 21, 2023, at his home with hospice, and his family by his side.

He was born in Castlewood, Virginia where he resided all of his life; son of the late John S and Maude Culbertson Dorton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan K. Dorton; and one brother, John D. Dorton.

