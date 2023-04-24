CASTLEWOOD, VA – Vernon Waldo Dorton, 88, of the Grassy Creek Community of Russell County in Castlewood, Virginia passed away on April 21, 2023, at his home with hospice, and his family by his side.
He was born in Castlewood, Virginia where he resided all of his life; son of the late John S and Maude Culbertson Dorton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan K. Dorton; and one brother, John D. Dorton.
He was a lifetime farmer and cattleman, which he loved. He was a true example of service before self. While he and his wife had no children, they had many youngins, as he called them. He was a longtime member of the Virginia Farm Bureau, Russell County Fair Board, and the National Cattleman Association, and was inducted into the Cattleman Hall of Fame. He was also a member of Grassy Creek Church in Castlewood, Virginia.
He is survived by one brother, Kenneth G. Dorton of Louisville, Kentucky; and two nephews, John Rollins Dorton of Miami, Florida and Russell K. Dorton of Castlewood, Virginia.
Funeral Services for Vernon Waldo Dorton will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Greg Crabtree and Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Finch, Dave Finch, Jonathan Finch, John Farmer, John Michael Byerley, Howard Jessee, Jonathan Byerley, Billy Byington, Anthony Johnson, and Lance Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to give special thanks to Rebecca and Gregory Warfield, his very special caregivers. The family would also like to welcome everyone to Grassy Creek Church, following the Interment for fellowship and a meal provided by the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Vernon Waldo Dorton to the Grassy Creek Church, 1426 South 71, Castlewood, Virginia 24224, or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dorton family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.