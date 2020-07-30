KINGSPORT - Otis Vernon Lott, Jr., 80, of Kingsport, died Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020, after an extended illness, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Kingsport where he resided most of his life, Vernon was a 1958 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Southwestern Louisiana University. Vernon worked at TEC in Human Resources for many years and retired in 1999. He played football for the Indians from 1954–1958, holding several positions including quarterback, half back, and punt returner. Vernon held the record for longest punt return of 90 yards until just a few years ago. He also excelled in track and field. Vernon went on to play quarterback for Southwestern Louisiana University.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lott; and parents, Otis and Mildred Lott.
Vernon is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Miller and husband Jeff of Kingsport; son, Kelly Lott and wife Gina of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Matthew Lott, Mattie Lott, and Rachel Miller; sister, Becky Ginsburg and husband Joel of Holyoke, MA; brother, Jim Lott of Staunton, VA; brother-in-law, Don Frazier and Jan Keith of Gate City, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Chaplain Michael Driver officiating.
A private graveside service will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
A special thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice, especially Melissa, Patsy, Christy, and Mike for their dedication to their occupation.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Vernon Lott.