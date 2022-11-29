NORTON, VA – Vernon Q. Kerns, 85, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was a member of the UMWA having worked for Clinchfield Coal Company for over 32 years. He was a son of the late Elbert Kern and Norma Gardner Kern. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Faye Mullis Kerns; a sister, Betty Foster; and two brothers, Jerome Kern and Wayne Kern.
He is survived by three daughters, Teresa Ratliff and her husband Rick of Abingdon, Va., Michelle Watts and her husband James of Blountville, Tn., and Vicky Jackson and her husband Tommy of Coeburn, Va.; a son, Vernon Q. Kerns, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Wise, Va.; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Mildred Mullis of Norton, Va., Jean Blankenship and her husband Bill of Norton, Va., Alice Chandler and her husband Radford of Big Stone Gap, Va.; two brothers, Richard Kern of Wise, Va. and Steve Kern of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. R.L. Crawford officiating. Graveside committal services will be at 1 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery in Coeburn, Va. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Kerns family.