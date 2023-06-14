HILTONS, VA - Vernon “June Bug” Patrick, 75, Hiltons, VA, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a mechanic after 32 years of service. Vernon was also a lifelong trader. He enjoyed fishing, estate sales, flea markets and was a car enthusiast.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Peggy Fleenor Patrick, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Karen Moore Patrick; son, John David Patrick; daughters, Amy Millsaps (Eddie) and Julie Moomaw; grandchildren, Austin Millsaps, Chloe Sword and Logan Moomaw; other close family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:45 pm Friday, June 16, 2023, at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd. Kingsport, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Stephen Keene, Billy Arrington and David Salley, Minister, officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Logan Moomaw, Austin Millsaps, Gabriel Vermillion, Preston Vermillion, James Cornelius, Peyton Jenkins, Mitchell Rhoton and Brian Derrick. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Lamplight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport, TN 37660 or online at www.lamplighttheatre.net
The care of Vernon “June Bug” Patrick and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.