HILTONS, VA - Vernon “June Bug” Patrick, 75, Hiltons, VA, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a mechanic after 32 years of service. Vernon was also a lifelong trader. He enjoyed fishing, estate sales, flea markets and was a car enthusiast.

