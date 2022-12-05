Vernon "David" Ferguson, age 73, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. David was a 1967 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN) and went on to attend East Tennessee State University after volunteer service in the U.S. Army. He worked in the flooring industry for 30+ years for Gilford Johnson.
David was a very gentle and kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. Those who knew him will always remember him for his quick wit for all occasions. He was a lover of beautiful things in nature and enjoyed spending his time gardening and reaping the benefits of his hard work. David made lifelong friends wherever he went. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Ferguson Matthews; parents, Vernon Dana Ferguson and Bernice Burnette Ferguson; and lifelong friend, James C. McInturff.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Painter Ferguson; brothers, Adrian Ferguson (Knoxville, TN) and Mark Ferguson, wife Kate (Augusta, GA); brother-in-law, David Matthews; nephews, Josh Ferguson, Daniel Ferguson; niece, Grace Ferguson; lifelong friends, Ben Sutton, Mike Sutton (Judy), Tommy Buchanan (Kim), Charlie Wright (Ann), Jimmy Wright (Karen), Jim Henderson (Ruthie) and David White.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 6321 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.