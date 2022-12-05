SEPTEMBER 26, 1949 – NOVEMBER 29, 2022

Vernon "David" Ferguson, age 73, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. David was a 1967 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN) and went on to attend East Tennessee State University after volunteer service in the U.S. Army. He worked in the flooring industry for 30+ years for Gilford Johnson.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video