CHURCH HILL - Vernon Allen, 81, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Thomas Hospital, Nashville, TN.
Vernon was born July 22, 1939, and was the second oldest of four children. He graduated from Lynn View High School in 1959 where he lettered in football. On October 16, 1959, Vernon married his high school sweetheart, Nedra Bellamy. Shortly after, he joined the U. S. Army and welcomed his first child David, while he and Nedra were stationed at Ft. Benning, GA. After serving in the Army, it was time for Vernon to move his family back home to TN and start his career with Eastman Chemical Co. Shortly after, he welcomed two more children, his daughter, Pamela and his son Michael. Vernon was also the grandfather of eight grandchildren. To those that had the pleasure of knowing Vernon, they will tell you about how loving and generous of a man he was. Vernon had many passions in his life that brought him joy, but two stood out above the rest. He was an avid follower of Christ. Vernon was one of the founding members and a deacon of New Fellowship Ministries in Church Hill, TN. He loved his church, his church family and enjoyed watching his church grow over the years. Vernon’s other passion was being a lifelong blood donor. He had donated a total of 11 gallons from 1966 – 2015 to help aid premature babies. It gave him much joy knowing he was helping babies. Vernon Allen leaves behind a legacy passed down to his family and friends. He leaves a legacy of loving unconditionally and the ability to put a smile on someone’s face, regardless of their situation. Vernon’s greatest accomplishment in life was his family. He was so proud of each one and would show it every chance he could. Vernon has been reunited with his father Floyd; his mother, Gladys and his two younger sisters, Linda and Shirley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Nedra Allen; his three children, David and wife, Holly, Pamela and husband, Glen, and Michael and wife, Ashley; his grandchildren, Heath, Rachel, Matthew, Sydney, Garrett, Blake, Aubrey and Jacob; his older brother, C.W. and many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm Monday, November 23, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Keith Snodgrass officiating. A Eulogy will be given by his grandson, Heath Allen. Music will be provided by his granddaughter, Sydney Allen.
Military Rites will follow in the chapel conducted by the American Legion Post #3 and Post #265. Mr. Allen will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Oak Hill Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to New Fellowship Ministries, 614 Old Stage Rd., Church Hill, TN 37642.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone that has offered up prayers and any expression of sympathy.
Vernon was a very special man and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him; “After all, what’s not to Love?”