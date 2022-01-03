“A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother”
KINGSPORT - Verna Scott Ernst, 98, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully to go home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Orchard View Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 11am – 1pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm with Rev. J. David Randolph officiating. Burial will follow service in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Mitchell Scott.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Verna Ernst.