“A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother”
KINGSPORT - Verna Scott Ernst, 98, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully to go home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Orchard View Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Born in Wise, Virginia on December 2, 1923, daughter of the late James P. and Martha Scott, she resided in this area most of her life.
She worked at Kingsport Press where she met her husband, Eugene and married on May 4, 1946. She was an active member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, Garden Club, Boy and Girl Scouts.
Verna will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, memaw, sister and friend who loved birds, enjoyed crafts, gardening, listening to the radio, cooking and was a great homemaker.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Crown Cypress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene G. Ernst; siblings, Lillie Beverly, Ervine Scott, Sarah Dale, Emory Scott, Wilmore Scott, Julia Powers, Jane Murray, Sadie Vaughn, and Jimmy Scott
Verna is survived by her children, Eugene “Gene” Ernst (Helen) of Johnson City, Martha Boyer (Larry) of Blountville, Jan Long (Brent) of Kingsport and Meg Ashworth (Chris) of Kingsport; grandchildren, Jon Boyer, Tony Ernst, Levi, Tyler, Steven, Kylee and Keithen Ashworth; great-granddaughter, Bella; great-grandsons, Max and Kolsen; sister, Frieda McCarthy of Coco Beach, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11am – 1pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm with Rev. J. David Randolph officiating. Burial will follow service in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Mitchell Scott.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Verna Ernst.