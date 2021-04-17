ROGERSVILLE - Verna Mae Ketron, age 88, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Andrew Memorial Chapel Community Church in Bloomingdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Ketron; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
She is survived by special nieces, Chastity Woods, Christy Pruitt, Sherry Ketron and Reba Kiser; 4 special nephews Lyle Woods, Cody Woods, Matt Ketron and Jared Ketron; several other nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hiltons, VA. Graveside service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ronnie Horn and Pastor Ed McLain officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Ketron family.