BRISTOL, VA. - Verna Mae Calhoun Neeves entered Glory on December 19th weakened by the Coronavirus, which was exacerbated by aortic stenosis. She was born in Kings Mountain Memorial Hospital in Bristol, Virginia, on April 27, 1930, but grew up in Teas, Virginia near Sugar Grove from 1932 to 1947. She graduated from Sugar Grove High School in 1947 as her class Valedictorian where she was also a basketball standout. Upon graduation, she moved to Bristol, Tennessee where she worked for the United Inter-Mountain Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She married Roy Lee Neeves on September 30th, 1951, and they lived on Carson Lane and Locust Street in Bristol, Tennessee until moving to Scenic Park in Bristol, Virginia the summer of 1954. Verna was primarily a homemaker after 1952, but did return to telephone company work for several years during the 1960s with the Engineering Department.
She was a follower of Jesus Christ with a strong Christian witness. She was the eldest and longest-serving member (66 years) of the oldest church in Bristol, Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church. Verna had a well-earned reputation as an immaculate homemaker and as a superior cook. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. All who knew her loved her and her generous giving heart.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roy Lee Neeves; her parents, Theodore Roosevelt Calhoun and Katie Mae Cassell Calhoun; a sister, Bobbie Ann Calhoun Bowling of Marion.
She is survived by a son, Ted Harrison Neeves and daughter-in-law Livia Neeves of Kingsport; a daughter, Myra Lynn Campbell and son-in-law Hal Campbell of Rich Valley; three grandchildren, William Hal Campbell and wife Amy of Rich Valley, Johnathan Roy Campbell and fiancée Brandy Griffiths of Rich Valley, and Patrick Campbell of Bristol, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Anna, Samuel, Hallie, Hasten, and Wren; three sisters, Iris Hermsmeier of Charlottesville, Glenna Miller of Lansing Michigan, and Dot Hubble of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.
A very special thanks to her loving caregivers, Nora Totten and Alec Larkin. Also special thanks to her dear neighbors and to her Women’s Circle Group at Walnut Grove, which was an extremely important part of her life.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, with Pastors John Markel (Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church) and Trevor Knight (Rock Heritage Baptist Church) officiating. The service will be livestreamed. Those wishing to view the service via internet may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream 15 minutes prior to the service.
Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia. The family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kip Schrader, Wayne Dixon, and the Men of Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church.
In observance of Covid-19 guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial donation to radio station WHCB, or to Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church, 3012 Lee Highway, Bristol, Virginia 24201.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send “Hugs from Home” may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.
The family of Verna Mae Calhoun Neeves is being cared for by the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Verna Mae Calhoun Neeves, please visit our Tribute Store.