Verna Ellen Mattson Almen, born 12/18/53, died peacefully 2/28/23 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born at Hazen Hospital in Hazen, North Dakota, to the late George Mattson and Gladys Halverson Mattson.
Her calling was to follow Christ. This led her into marriage and family, along with medical social work, Christian school ministry in the US, and 8 years in Belize, Central America. Verna also was involved in local church activities in the several communities in which she lived. Her gift of encouragement and love for people was well used. Her hospitality and caring ways were a blessing to many individuals.
Verna is survived by her husband, David Almen; son, Jon Almen (Amber); daughter, Sarah Booth (David); grandsons, Jonny Almen (Harper), Jax Almen, Mattson Almen, Samuel Booth and Lucas Booth; granddaughters, Rylee Irvin (Austin) and Laura Booth. Also surviving are her sisters, LuAnn Alexander (Robert), and Eunice Sayler (Wayne); brother, John Mattson; sister-in-law Barbara Osvold (Jim); along with and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at East Lawn Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the Bible Study Groups in the United States and Belize.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 6pm on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport with Pastor David Almen, Pastor David Booth, and Pastor Keith Snodgrass officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 5:50pm. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cayo Christian Academy, Global Faith Missions, Gideons, Church Hill Medical Missions, or Harmony Church Missions.