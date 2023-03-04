Verna Ellen Mattson Almen, born 12/18/53, died peacefully 2/28/23 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born at Hazen Hospital in Hazen, North Dakota, to the late George Mattson and Gladys Halverson Mattson.

Her calling was to follow Christ. This led her into marriage and family, along with medical social work, Christian school ministry in the US, and 8 years in Belize, Central America. Verna also was involved in local church activities in the several communities in which she lived. Her gift of encouragement and love for people was well used. Her hospitality and caring ways were a blessing to many individuals.

