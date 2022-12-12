Verna Bright Harris Dec 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA – Verna Bright Harris, 86, went to Her Heavenly Home on Monday, December 12, 2022 with her loving family by her side.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Arrangement Hill Va Side Home Recommended for you