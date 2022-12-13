HILTONS, VA – Verna Bright Harris, 86, went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, December 12, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Verna was born on February 28, 1936, to Clarence and Lola McMurray Bright in Hiltons, VA. She worked at the Kingsport Press for several years. Verna always was willing to lend a helping hand. She never met a stranger and always put others first. She was a lifelong resident of Scott County and was a member of Hilton Missionary Baptist Church. Verna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hubert Harris; sisters, Louise McCracken and Edith Gardner; brothers, Jack Bright and Billy Bright; nephews, Stanley Gardner and Darrell Gardner.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lane (Phillip), son, Brian Harris (Christy); grandchildren, Kaitlan Brooks (Craig), Hunter Lane (McKensie McGee), Kailee Harris, and Morgan Harris; great-grandchildren, Pairlee Brooks and Mason Brooks; sister, Debbie Sampson (David); brother, Allen Bright; several special nieces, special nephews, and a host of extended family members of who she thought of as her own.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rex McMurray and Rev. Evan Clark officiating. Music will be provided by Dale Jett and Oscar Harris. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 16 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to Scott County LSC, Dr. Hartley, Nurse Allison, and the rest of the staff at Holston Valley ER for taking great care of her.