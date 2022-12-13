HILTONS, VA – Verna Bright Harris, 86, went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, December 12, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Verna was born on February 28, 1936, to Clarence and Lola McMurray Bright in Hiltons, VA. She worked at the Kingsport Press for several years. Verna always was willing to lend a helping hand. She never met a stranger and always put others first. She was a lifelong resident of Scott County and was a member of Hilton Missionary Baptist Church. Verna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.

