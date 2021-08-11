CHURCH HILL -- Verlin W. Swinney left this earthly home on August 10, 2021 after a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Due to covid concerns, a graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Wayne Morelock officiating.
Family and friends planning to attend the graveside service are asked to assemble at 1:50 PM at the cemetery.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Swinney family.