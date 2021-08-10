CHURCH HILL -- Verlin W. Swinney left this earthly home on August 10, 2021 after a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Polly Swinney; his wife, Marie Swinney; four brothers; one sister; stepdaughter, Donna Armstrong; step-grandson, Bobby Hawkins.
He is survived by daughters, Deborah Kindle (David) of Blackwater, VA, Lisa Kennedy (Bill) of Roanoke, VA; step children, Alan Vaughn, Robin Hawkins (Larry), and Robert Vaughn; grandchildren, Stephanie Agee (Tim); great-granddaughter, Kennedy Agee; great-grandsons, Joseph and William Agee; step-grandchildren, Brandon Armstrong, Katie Roe (Dustin), Austin Vaughn (Ashley), Steven Hawkins and Hunter Vaughn; step-great grandchildren, Abram Vaughn and Amelia Vaughn.
Due to covid concerns, a graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Wayne Morelock officiating.
Family and friends planning to attend the graveside service are asked to assemble at 1:50 PM at the cemetery.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Swinney family.