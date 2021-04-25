BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Verlin Eugene Baker, 60, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, Va.
He was an owner/operator of a landscaping and mowing service. He loved hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Austin Eugene Baker.
Surviving are his son, Kevin Eugene Baker and wife, Katie, Bridgewater, Va.; grandchildren, Willow Baker and Kimble Baker; his mother, Eileen Rogers Baker; sister, Angela Darlene Constant and husband, Jim, Danville, WV; and nephews, Eric and Evan Constant, Danville, WV.
A special thanks for the love and care shown by his friends, Amy Parsons, Hunter Parsons, Jordan Parsons and Riley Parsons.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Wayne Thomas officiating.
Burial will be at 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Baker Family Cemetery, Cliff Mountain community of Duffield, Va. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 11:50am
Pallbearers will be: Patrick Thomas, Chris Rogers, Hunter Parsons, Eric Constant, Jordan Parsons and Tony Baker.
Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve Mr. Baker’s family.
