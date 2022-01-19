Verlin Edgar Jayne, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022. He was a member of West View Primitive Baptist Church.
Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Jayne and Pearl Huffman; sisters, Brenda Barton, Elizabeth Hancock; brother, Carl Bernard.
He was survived by his brothers, Charles Bernard, James Couch; sister, Wanda Greer; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial on Saturday, January 22nd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow. Graveside service will follow at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.