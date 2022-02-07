ROSE HILL, VA - Verlie L. Hatfield, 84, entered into his Heavenly home in the morning hours of Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, Although Verlie Hatfield passed away on the 6th of February, his soul will continue on living through his adoring family and friends. Verlie was a caring and wonderful man who throughout his lifetime devoted his time to God & those around him. He was born on Feb. 3, 1938, to the late Cecil Hatfield and Mary (Cheek) Hatfield; he was one of eleven children. He was a member & elder of the Old Arthur Chapel Church in Poor Valley & was widely known throughout the community. He always seemed to look at the brighter things in life & never said a bad word about anyone. He remained a faithful Christian for 56 years and made an even greater family out of his church members. He married Ada on July 28, 1959 and started a beautiful family. She was his soul mate, she completed him in every way. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by, his sister, Lila Warf, brothers; Jerry Hatfield, Crockett Hatfield, three sons, Verlie Hatfield Jr. Ricky Hatfield, and Ronnie Hatfield. He is survived by his wife, Ada Hatfield. his daughters; Tammie Isley of the home, Jessica Eldridge and husband Todd of Ewing, VA., granddaughter, Shawna Carico and husband James of Rose Hill, VA., grandson, Joshua Hatfield of Ft. Campbell KY, great grand-children, Madison & Lauren, Elliot, Robert & Clara, his sisters, Wilma Greer and husband Sam of Ewing, VA., Joyce Manis of Rose Hill, VA., Darlene Hatfield of Indiana, Jimmie Marcie and husband Herb of Indiana, Janice Cupp of Illinois, his brothers, Hoss Hatfield of Ewing, VA., Hansel Hatfield of Rose Hill VA., Special brothers in Christ, Arthur Cheek, Vernon Sergent, and Willard Long. We know that God is pleased to have one of His kind & generous Angels back in his arms, where he belongs. He will be sorely missed by those on Earth. Their family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb 9th, 2022, at Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill, VA from 4 to 7 p.m. for the visitation. The service will be conducted at Arthur Chapel Church (1001 Mountain Springs Rd. Rose Hill, VA.), with pastor Richard Long officiating. He will lie in state all night at the church until Thursday morning at 11 a.m. which is when everyone will gather to conduct the burial in Arthur Chapel Church cemetery, in accordance with the Church's beliefs the ladies are requested to wear dresses for the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill, is honored to serve the family of Verlie Hatfield.
