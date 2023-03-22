Vergie Lady Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL BRANCH - Vergie Lady, 96, of Fall Branch, passed away at her home, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you