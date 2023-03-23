Vergie (Hayes) Lady went to her heavenly home on March 21, 2023. Born on February 9, 1927 in Greene County to Martin Luther Hayes and Dora Harris Hayes, she lived in the Fall Branch community her entire life after marrying Morgan Lady in 1943.

She attended Fall Branch School and completed her GED certification in 1974 after raising 3 children. She was employed by Indian Path Hospital for 10 years as a secretary and worked alongside her husband on their farm. She loved working in their garden and growing flowers. She was well known for her green beans, homemade chocolate pies and homemade quilts. Vergie was a faithful member of Fall Branch Baptist Church. She loved her Sunday school class and enjoyed the fellowship with women of her age. Se especially appreciated the kindness shown to her by her teacher, Kathie Depew.

