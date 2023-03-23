Vergie (Hayes) Lady went to her heavenly home on March 21, 2023. Born on February 9, 1927 in Greene County to Martin Luther Hayes and Dora Harris Hayes, she lived in the Fall Branch community her entire life after marrying Morgan Lady in 1943.
She attended Fall Branch School and completed her GED certification in 1974 after raising 3 children. She was employed by Indian Path Hospital for 10 years as a secretary and worked alongside her husband on their farm. She loved working in their garden and growing flowers. She was well known for her green beans, homemade chocolate pies and homemade quilts. Vergie was a faithful member of Fall Branch Baptist Church. She loved her Sunday school class and enjoyed the fellowship with women of her age. Se especially appreciated the kindness shown to her by her teacher, Kathie Depew.
Vergie was preceded in death by her husband, Morgan in 1997 and her son, Norman in 2017. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Martin and Dora Hayes, brothers, Carl, Sceville and TR Hayes and a sister, Opal Moore.
Surviving are her daughters, Janice (John) Brooks and Dian (Douglas) Shaw; daughter-in-law, Mary Lady; grandchildren, Greg (Denise) Lady, Kim (Steve) Moore, Bradley (Vicci) Shaw and Autumn (Matthew) Strickler; great-grandchildren, Whitney (Dustin) Breedlove, Madelyn Lady, Clayton Huff, Landon Breedlove, Parker Breedlove, Tobias Strickler and Teagan Strickler; sister, June Coffman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch with services to be held at 7:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Al South and eulogy by John Brooks. Family members will serve as pallbearers. A graveside service will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice of Elizabethton, TN; special caregiver, Judy Cantwell and the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department who have assisted with her care.