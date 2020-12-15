GATE CITY, VA – Verda C. Stapleton, age 81 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after a period of declining health, on Monday, December 14, 2020 at NHC Bristol VA.. She was born in Dungannon, VA on May 28, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Armray and Magdalene Gibson Castle. In addition to her parents Verda was also preceded in death by her husband Glenn Stapleton; 2 daughters, Linda Stapleton and Sharon Sluss. She was of the Baptist faith and a loving mother, grandmother and a friend loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her, daughter, Brenda Parks and husband Anthony; son, Randal Stapleton and wife Dellia; grandchildren, Jared Parks, Jeremy Parks, Crystal Meade, Wesley Sluss, Kayla Page, Brettany Vicars, Jessica Finch, Nickie Hill and special grandson, Kenneth Stapleton; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12 PM in the Lucas – Castle Cemetery, Dungannon, with Pastor Steve Collins officiating with family and friends serving as pallbearers. All wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45AM.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to staff of NHC Bristol and Caris Hospice.
