GATE CITY, VA – Verda C. Stapleton, age 81 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after a period of declining health, on Monday, December 14, 2020 at NHC Bristol VA.
Graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12 PM in the Lucas – Castle Cemetery, Dungannon, with Pastor Steve Collins officiating with family and friends serving as pallbearers. All wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45AM.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to staff of NHC Bristol and Caris Hospice.
