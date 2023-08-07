Venice C. Yoakley Aug 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Venice C. Yoakley, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her home.To view the complete obituary and express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Upcoming comedy show to benefit Restore Ukraine KPD arrests suspect in 2021 murder case Sullivan County woman struck, killed on Interstate 81 Cherokee High School students compete in national technology competition Kingsport celebrates National Farmers Market Week Updated: Sullivan, Kingsport, Norton schools dismissed early Local Events