JONESVILLE, VA - Velvie Hurd, age 73, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her home.
Velvie worked for 44 years for the Lee County Court System in various offices until her retirement. She was a member of Willis Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and attended Friendship Baptist Church in Jonesville. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Callie (Osborne) Hurd and her siblings, Ella Mae Hurd and Vivian Lambert.
She is survived by her son, Brent Wuerdeman and wife, Liz; sisters, Lillian Hurd and Hazel Hurd; brothers, James Winford Hurd and wife, Ruth and John Henry Hurd and wife, Brenda; one grandchild, Tel Wuerdeman; one great grandchild, Sophie Wuerdeman; nieces, Joetta Smith, Darlene “Terri” Smallwood and Mandy Mullins; a very special great-nephew, Jacob Alexander.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Glen Hurd officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 in the Osborne Cemetery in Blackwater, VA.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Hurd family.