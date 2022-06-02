KNOXVILLE, TN - Velvia Victoria "Vickie" McConnell Lane, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, May 31st at NHC Place Farragut, after a battle with cancer and respiratory disease. She was born in Scott County, Virginia and graduated from Shoemaker High School in 1952.
She began working in dental offices in high school, and, after graduating, attended dental assistant classes through ETSU in Kingsport. During this time, she met and married Harvey Lane of Hiltons, VA, while he was in the Army. In 1960, they moved to Philadelphia, PA, then 3 years later they settled in Knoxville, where Harvey became established in the business community.
Vickie is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Ray Lane; parents, Victor Logan McConnell and Rosa Zola Sayler; brothers Edward H. McConnell, Earl Lee McConnell, and Robert Floyd McConnell; and sisters Mary Cinda McConnell King and Ruth McConnell.
Mrs. Lane survived by her daughter, Leanna (Jeremy) Surrett; grandchildren, Tyler (Leslie) Surrett and Nykki (Alex) Hopper; great-grandchildren, Addilyn Mitchell and Malakhai West; and sister, Louise Breeding, and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, Virginia on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, from 2 to 3 pm, followed by graveside services at Holston View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorials Processing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be made to the Lane family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Velvia Victoria Lane.