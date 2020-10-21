SALINE, MI - Velma P. Brookshire, 94, of Saline, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with her family by her side at St. Joseph Hospital. Velma was born June 6, 1926 to the late Andrew Greene and Cora Lee (Lawson) Price.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Brookshire, her brother Dr. Glenn Price, his wife Penny and daughter Joan Gross, her sister Lois King and her husband Robert, her brother AG Price and his wife Louise and 2 nephews, George and Henry Price Velma was a loving, kind, caring, godly woman, a hard-working woman; she had a great sense of humor.
Her survivors love her beyond measure, son Terry W. Quillen, daughter Glenda Enriquez, husband Eduardo (Velma called him ‘her honey’), grandson James Lee Walker, wife Christine, great grandson John and great granddaughter Camille, granddaughter Sharon Michelle Day, husband Chuck (AZ), grandsons Martin (CO) and Ezequiel and families. Velma always enjoyed the family spending time together. Through the years she said, “Don’t ever forget, I love you more than anything in this world so please live your lives for Jesus because I want you to join me in heaven someday”.
A native of Rogersville and Kingsport Velma worked at the Smoky Mountain Hosiery Mill and the Kingsport Press. When she married James they moved to Asheville, NC where she worked at the American Enka plant. Around 1965 Velma moved to Ann Arbor Michigan, she worked as a Microfilm Printer at Xerox until her retirement in 1982. After retirement Velma lived in Punta Gorda, FL, Asheville, NC and Churchill, TN until they returned to Michigan to be near family. In August 1995 Velma’s poem book God Still Speaks in the Midnight Hours was printed and continues to be a blessing and an encouragement to many. Velma loved to sew, she helped friends in the neighborhood by mending and she make aprons (with extra touches) for several years. Velma loved fishing she always wore an old (sometimes floppy) hat when she fished. She said “if you want anything done right, do it yourself” so even in her late 80s she still climbed her prized ladders and cleaned her gutters, not taking a chance her kids could get hurt. She was organized and thoughtful. Velma loved her family; she was a prayer warrior. Velma was a fantastic mother, grandmother, and GG! For the years she resided at Evangelical Home in Saline she was loved by the staff; we are appreciative to them for their care.
Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI and Trent Carter Funeral Home in Churchill, TN are taking care of Velma's final arrangements. Her burial will be Sat., October 24, 2020 at Choptack Cemetery, Rogersville, TN , a graveside service as she requested. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.