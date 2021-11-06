DUFFIELD, VA - Velma L. (Cole) Thompson, 87, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Rev. Terry Rhoton officiating. Miles Thompson, Gary Thompson, Roy Thompson, and Floyd Thompson will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Monday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Thompson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Velma L. (Cole) Thompson.