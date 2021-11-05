DUFFIELD, VA - Velma L. (Cole) Thompson, 87, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Velma was born in Hawkins County, TN on February 21, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lillie Mae (Bear) Cole.
She lived and worked in Chicago, Illinois for 40 years, then retired to Duffield, Virginia in 1994.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 60 years, William Orben “Bill” Thompson; and brothers, Raymond Cole, James L. Cole, and Ray Gordon Cole preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Thompson, and Wanda Tatosian (Charles), Dungannon, VA; sons, Roy Thompson, Eidson City, TN, Gary Lynn Thompson and wife, Andrea, Grand Rapids, MI, and Floyd Samuel Thompson, Duffield, VA; 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Rev. Terry Rhoton officiating. Miles Thompson, Gary Thompson, Roy Thompson, and Floyd Thompson will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Monday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Thompson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
