KINGSPORT - Velma Gilbert Morningstar, 89, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Smith and Callie (Yates) Gilbert.
Velma was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church. She retired from the State of Delaware after many years of dedicated service and worked at Mason Dixon as a key punch operator. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, crafts, and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her sister, Carline Hinson, and several other family members.
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-seven years Raymond Morningstar; daughters, Ann Lawson (Bob), Barbara Moore (Roger), Jeannie Morningstar Tippin (Kent); sons, Mike Kilgore (Shirley) and Jim Morningstar; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Kazel Patton (Harold), Patsy Horton, Betty Smith, Ruby Short (James), Judy Rogers; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Morningstar family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at 2 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Strong officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of the Well in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Morningstar family has requested that donations be made in Velma's memory to Amedisys Hospice 2025 Meadowview Ln. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Morningstar family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081