KINGSPORT - Velma F. Bragg, 87, of Kingsport, TN has gone home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2022. She was born March 28, 1934 in the Beech Creek community to the late Orlie and Nellie (Morelock) Fields.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was also a lifetime member of Walker’s Fork Baptist Church, volunteered at Holston Valley Medical Center, and was a member of Moose Lodge #972 in Kingsport. In her leisure time, Velma enjoyed traveling with her friends.
Including her parents, Velma is preceded in death by her husband, J. Fred Bragg; brothers, Charles, Clay, and Dorsey Fields; and daughter, Melinda Bragg.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Jean Conkin; daughter, Susan Bostic and husband, David; grandchildren, Brittany Vernon and husband Emmett, Bryant Bostic and Ashley Ball; and great-grandchildren, Addison Taylor, D.J. Ball, and Jaden Tate.
The family will receive friends on Monday January 31, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor David Bolden officiating.
Velma will be laid to rest beside her husband on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 12:00pm in the Christus Garden of East Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the Bragg family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Bragg family.