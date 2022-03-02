CHURCH HILL - Velma "Ann" Lawson, age 73, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
