Velma Anderson Vicars, 86, was with her family when she passed away at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a sudden illness.
Velma was born in Pulaski, Virginia to parents, Stella and Virgil Anderson (a United Methodist Minister), who raised her to spend her life serving and caring for her extensive family as well as the wider community. She was the absolute model of a preacher’s kid and devoted member of St. Luke United Methodist Church for decades.
A beloved staff member at Associated Orthopedics of Kingsport, Velma continued to work until shortly before her death. She also volunteered for more than 4,000 hours in the cardiac waiting area at Holston Valley Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, Velma is preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Vicars, and her brother, Wayne Anderson. Velma is survived by her son, Steven Michael Vicars, her daughter, Angela Lynn (Angie) Vicars, and her grandsons, Ethan Michael Vicars and Theodore Jack Branham.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, followed by a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Hodges and Rev. Richard Richter officiating. The graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport by 11:15 a.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664.
