Veda Rose Hensley Dossett passed away on November 27, 2021, in Kingsport, Tennessee.

It was Veda's wish to be cremated. A memorial service for friends and family will be conducted on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Chapel, Kingsport, with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Veda Dossett.

