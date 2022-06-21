Veda Rose Hensley Dossett passed away on November 27, 2021, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
It was Veda's wish to be cremated. A memorial service for friends and family will be conducted on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Chapel, Kingsport, with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
