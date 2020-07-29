LEESBURG, FL - Lady Victoria Vaudine Crawford Anderson answered the call of her Lord to come to her eternal home on Thursday (July 23, 2020).
Known by friends and family as Vaudine, she was born at home in the West View community of Kingsport, Tennessee on September 1, 1928. She was the second child in a family of three girls and two boys. During her childhood years, Vaudine chose to become a follower of Jesus and was baptized and nurtured through the ministry of Calvary Baptist Church of Kingsport, TN. She attended Kingsport schools and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High in 1947. Vaudine soon began working for Tennessee Eastman in the yarn plant. She continued her employment with Eastman until her marriage to Robert Anderson in 1950. They eventually made their home in Lynn Garden where they nurtured three children into adulthood. Vaudine and her family were faithful members of Lynn Garden Baptist church where she sang in the choir and was active in Sunday School. In the 1970s, Vaudine and Robert became faithful members of Gravely Baptist church, a mission church of Lynn Garden Baptist. During their years of service in Gravely, Vaudine and Robert helped develop and grow Dorothy Street mission in Kingsport.
Upon Robert’s death in 2013, Vaudine went to live with her son Ron and his wife Phyllis in Leesburg, FL. She resided in Leesburg until her home going. While in Leesburg, she was a faithful member in worship at Emmanuel Baptist Church in her late 80s and celebrated her 90th birthday while still active in worship. To be found faithful to her Lord and to his church was a constant in Vaudine’s life.
Vaudine was preceded in death by her parents, Aden Dudley and Marie Salyer Crawford; her sister and brother-in-law, Marian & Fred Stewart; her brother, Robert Crawford; brothers-in-law, James Price and Art Bellamy; nephew, Stephen Stewart; and several brothers and sisters-in-law in her husband’s family.
Vaudine’s surviving family includes her son, Ron & wife Phyllis Anderson; son, Warren & wife Lyla Anderson; daughter, Vicky Mullins; grandchildren, Diron Anderson & wife Megan and their son Robert; Aaron Anderson & wife Crystal, Rachel Moody & husband Paul; and Brandon Mullins; step-granddaughters, Kristy Beidleman and Athena Hunter & husband Earling and their son Earling II and their daughter Ainsley Scout; one sister, Jewel Bellamy; one brother, Eddie Crawford & wife Wanda; brother-in-law, Ralph Anderson & wife Pat; sister-in-law, Ruth Quillen; and many nieces and nephews.
Vaudine will be laid to rest on Friday (July 31, 2020) at 3 p.m. in the Christus Garden at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Salley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Anderson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Anderson family.