KINGPSPORT - Van Rockford Trent, 75, passed away at his home in Kingsport, TN on December 19th, 2020. Van was born in Sneedville, TN, attended Churchill High School and spent most of his working career at Tennessee Eastman. He spent most of his retirement years enjoying his grandchildren and remained independent and active until his passing. Van’s other interests included sailing and woodworking and he was always available to help a friend.
Van is survived by his sons, Shane Trent and wife Courtney, Travis Trent and wife Niu, as well as his grandchildren, Alexis Trent, Alexander Trent, Jackson Trent, Gabrielle Trent and Grace Li and Van’s brother Phil M. Trent.
Van was preceded by his parents, Bascom Trent and Edna Wilder Trent and brothers, Baxter A. Trent, Dudley H. Trent and Tony B.Trent.
In keeping with his wishes, Van will be cremated. A celebration of life will take place during the summer of 2021.