KINGSPORT - Valerie Denise Peters, 56, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Her past time hobby was to dance and take pictures. She was always the cheerleader for any sport event that she attended. Valerie's joy was spending time with her family and children.
Valerie was preceded by her father, Carl Dean Tate; grandmother, Mary Caldonia Quillen.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Darren Peters; children, Isaac (Whitney) Peters, Kelly Peters, Ryan Peters, and Abby Peters; mother Louise Tate; brother, Anthony (Amy) Tate; sisters, Malinda (David) Gillin, Cindy (Robbie) Norris; special cousins, Angela Medley and Carla (Scott) Estep.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is supporting the developmental reading program for students of Damascus, Virginia community at Rhea Valley Elementary School supported by the Justin Foundation. Donations can be mailed to: The Justin Foundation, PO Box 656, Damascus VA 24326 or made on-line using PayPal and Venmo at www.Justinfoundation.com in memory of Valerie Peters.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.