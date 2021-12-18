GATE CITY, VA - Beulah F. Herron, 79, of Gate City, VA passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side on Friday, December 17, 2021.
She was born in Scott County, Virginia, on July 31, 1942, to the late Charlie and Bertha (Hartgrove) Fletcher.
Beulah graduated from Rye Cove High School, Whitney School of Business and retired after 39 years of service from the Kingsport Press. She loved to travel and enjoyed a rich, vibrant, and blessed life with her true love, Joe.
Beulah’s faith, church community and extended family were the cornerstone of her life.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby, Clarence, Hagan and Ted; twin infant brothers; sisters, Berniece Fletcher, Ruby Horton, and Emogene Wright.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Joe Herron, Manville, VA, and several loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Morrison Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing due to the increased cases of the COVID 19 pandemic.
