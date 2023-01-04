V. Louise (Bush) Tankersley Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save V. Louise (Bush) Tankersley, 77, passed away on January 3, 2023. A Graveside Service will be announced in her honor at a later date.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Tankersley family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tankersley Louise Graveside Service Sympathy Memory Pass Away Expression Recommended for you