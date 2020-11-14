KINGSPORT - V.K. “Jack” Arnold, 94, of Kingsport, TN passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center Friday, November 13, 2020.
Jack was born on January 25, 1926, in Chelsea, Michigan to the late Ben and Lillie Thomas Arnold. He served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean War and was a decorated Army Veteran. Jack retired from Penne Dixie after 63 years of service. He was a member of the VFW, Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 and Jericho Temple of the Shrine. He enjoyed playing pool, collecting cars and coins. Jack was a lifetime member of Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church. Above all, he was a loving husband.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Phil Arnold; brothers, Roy, Bill, and J.B Arnold; sisters, Ruth Rutledge, Pearl Katherine Ferree, Stella Dixon, Betty Collins, Patricia Robinson, and Margaret Arnold.
Those left to cherish Jack’s memory are his loving wife of 23 years, Wanda H. Arnold; sister, Louella Humphreys; son, Kenny Jack Arnold; seven grandchildren; Andy, Lee, Travis, Luke, Joey, Chessie, and Cassie Arnold; six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Old Kingsport Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Morelock officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
