KINGSPORT - Uvelyn Chambers Winegar, 83 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Uvelyn made her way to spend eternity with the One she has loved all her life. After being separated for 8 months and nineteen days from her husband Herb, they reunited without having to spend one anniversary apart.
On December 4, 1938 in Griffin, GA, Raymond and Ruby Chambers welcomed this bundle of joy to our world. Uvelyn loved growing up alongside her cousins Brenda Martin Moore, Ricky Martin, Jane Martin Patton, and Pete Martin.
On July 3, 1965, Uvelyn married the love of her life Herb. Together they walked this life’s journey for 56 years. Although they did not have biological children, Uveyln took every opportunity to love children and spoil them.
Uvelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruby Chambers, and her husband Herb Winegar.
Survivors include: Sister in law Helen Kindle (Paul), Cousins Brenda Moore, Ricky Martin, Jan Patton, and Pete Martin. Nieces and Nephews: Sam and Patty Winegar, Debbie Norris, Mike and Janet Winegar, Buzzy and Becky Mann, Donna and Sam Brown, Harlan and Beth Cox, John and Becky Berenger, Doug and Judy Berenger, and a host of special friends.
Uvelyn would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, her hairdresser Barbara Martin, the Yates family, and Becky, Buzzy, and Andrew Mann for loving on and supporting her.
A private graveside was held on Tuesday, June 7th at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Donations may be made in memory of Uvelyn to Kingsport Meals on Wheels, Second Harvest Food Bank, or to a charity of your choice.
