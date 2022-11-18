SURGOINSVILLE – Ural Thomas Ward, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Ural was the son of the late Henry Thomas Ward, and Lula Armstrong Ward. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Juanita; brother, Herman Ward; father and mother-in-law, Eugene, and Grace Taylor; son-in-law, Payton Pruett; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ward, and Barbara Taylor; brother-in-law, Larry Taylor; and nephew, Jonathan Taylor.

