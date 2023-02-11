Unavee “Dee Dee” Jackson Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENID, OK - Unavee “Dee Dee” Jackson, 70, of Enid, OK, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Enid, OK.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you