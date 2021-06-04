Una F Price, formerly of Morristown, passed away on January 12, 2021 at the Village Retirement Center in Gainesville, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband George L. Price, parents Dana & Mattie Frazier, 4 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her son, G. David Price, daughter-in-law Rebecca Rogers, granddaughter Bonnie (Bee) Price of Gainesville, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Una grew up in Carter’s Valley, graduating from Church Hill High School in 1951 and ETSU in 1955 with a B.S. in Business Education. After teaching at Rogersville High School during the 1955-56 school year, she moved to Nashville where she worked for the USDA and Federal Housing Administration. She married George L. Price of Rogersville in 1960. The two and their newborn son relocated to Morristown in 1965, where George opened an architectural practice. The family belonged to Hillcrest and later, Manley, Baptist Church. In her later years, Una loved being part of Mrs. Musser’s closely knit Sunday School class at Manley.
Una served as the business manager and receptionist for her husband’s architectural practice until his death in 1981. Starting in 1982 she worked in the Admissions and Records Office of Walters State Community College until retiring in 2003. During retirement, she was an active member of the East Tennessee Orchid and raised many beautiful orchids. In 2014 she moved to the Village Retirement Center, where she lived the remainder of her life.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held June 6th from 2:30-4 at Hale Springs Inn 110 W Main St in Rogersville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Walter State Community College Foundation or Alzheimer’s Foundation.