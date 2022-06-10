NEWPORT – Ulysses William Sutherland, 56, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Grandview Memory Gardens Bluefield, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for Sutherland family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Sutherland family.