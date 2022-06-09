NEWPORT – Ulysses William Sutherland, 56, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Ulysses was born on January 2, 1966, in Richlands, VA. He was of the Pentecostal faith and loved to ride motorcycles. Ulysses was an amazing upholster who owned US Creations Custom Upholstery. He was a loving father and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Shafer.
Ulysses is survived by his son, Derrick Meade; brothers, Kenneth Vandyke, Buddy Shafer, and Andy Shafer; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Grandview Memory Gardens Bluefield, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
