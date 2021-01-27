COEBURN, VA - Ulysses E. Funk, (Uless), age 87, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. He was born on Caney Ridge, Coeburn, Virginia, the son of Samuel and Ollie Jane Funk. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers and sisters in laws Paul and Lola Funk, Fred Funk, Alex and Dixie Funk, Emmitt Funk, Hoover and Ava Funk, and Douglas Funk. Sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Winfield Burke, several nieces, and nephews. Infant sisters Effie, Alma and Leona Funk who were taken during the pandemic of 1918.
Surviving are his soulmate and wife of nearly 65 years, Nancy Jordan Funk. One son, Joseph (Cindy) Funk, Coeburn, Va. Daughters Teresa (Kevin) Sutherland, Abingdon, Va. and Ruthie Rainey, Coeburn, Va. Two granddaughters, Amber (Samuel) Snapp, Charlotte, NC, Heather Honi (Chuck) Arnold, Murfreesboro, TN., one grandson, Reagan (Kelsea) Rainey, Morristown, TN. Three Great Grandchildren, Jake, Daniel, and Isaac Snapp. Two brothers, Bascom (Rosemary) Funk and Bruce (Linda) Funk. Two Sister-in-laws, Mildred Salyers and Bertie Funk, Coeburn Va. and several nieces and nephews and special friend Gary (Carol) Kiser, Coeburn, Va.
Mr. Funk went to work at a young age to help support his widowed mother and brothers. Over many working years as a Mine Operator, Coal Truck Driver, and Well and Core Drill Operator, he was known for his exceptional work ethic and dependability. He was best known as a dedicated loving husband, father, and role model grandfather. He was a man of few words, but those he shared with family and friends were powerful. The life lessons, advice and humor will be carried with many that worked with him, his friends and especially his family. His life is a testament to what an incomparable Husband, extraordinary Daddy, brilliant Papaw, outstanding Worker, and remarkable Friend should be.
The family would like to thank Lifecare Ambulance Service, the staff at Lonesome Pine Hospital and the many, many friends who have called, texted, messaged and prayed.
In Lieu of flowers, he would say, “don’t waste your money, give it to someone that needs it or pay your bills”.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 2 P.M. at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia with Pastor Walter Porter officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2 P.M. at the cemetery for service. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.