CHURCH HILL - Ulysses E Cradic, age 81, of Church Hill, began his Heavenly Journey on Monday, April 17, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. He was born May 23, 1941, to the late Rosen Blanchard and Mollie Charlotte McLain Cradic. Ulysses served in the U.S. Air Force 20 years where he retired. He also retired from TVA and was a Hawkins County Bus Driver for the Surgoinsville area. He loved the Lord with all his heart along with his wife Jeanie and his little dog Gizmo aka "Lug Nut." He enjoyed bowling, watching the Atlanta Braves, and Tennessee Vols. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by in addition to his parents, stepmother, Eula Hale Cradic; sisters, Ruth Ramey, and Lois Caldwell; brothers, Dallas Cradic, Asa Cradic, Everett Cradic, Doyle Cradic, Ezra Cradic, and Donald Cradic; half-brother, R.B. Cradic; granddaughter, Stephanie Cradic; and stepson, Greg Mabe.

