CHURCH HILL - Ulysses E Cradic, age 81, of Church Hill, began his Heavenly Journey on Monday, April 17, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. He was born May 23, 1941, to the late Rosen Blanchard and Mollie Charlotte McLain Cradic. Ulysses served in the U.S. Air Force 20 years where he retired. He also retired from TVA and was a Hawkins County Bus Driver for the Surgoinsville area. He loved the Lord with all his heart along with his wife Jeanie and his little dog Gizmo aka "Lug Nut." He enjoyed bowling, watching the Atlanta Braves, and Tennessee Vols. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by in addition to his parents, stepmother, Eula Hale Cradic; sisters, Ruth Ramey, and Lois Caldwell; brothers, Dallas Cradic, Asa Cradic, Everett Cradic, Doyle Cradic, Ezra Cradic, and Donald Cradic; half-brother, R.B. Cradic; granddaughter, Stephanie Cradic; and stepson, Greg Mabe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Jeanie Cradic; sons, Terry Cradic (Sharon) and Andrew Cradic (Amanda); stepchildren, Chris Barnard, Melissa McGaha (Travis), Scott Greene (Tonya), Carmen Harold (Brian), and Rhonda Brownlee (David); grandchildren, Summer Cradic and her daughter Jade, Cora Cradic, Ella Cradic, Conner Cradic, and Eli Cradic; aunt, Myrlie Cradic; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jimmy Manis officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.