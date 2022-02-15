Happy 103rd Birthday in Heaven
Ubert Lee McConnell was welcomed into heaven on January 8, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1919 in Nickelsville, Va. He served in the US Army from April 18, 1941 until August 1, 1945.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sevier McConnell and Patti Smith McConnell, his brother William Francis McConnell, who was killed on Iwo Jima as a US Marine, his wife, Hazel Reed McConnell, his half-brother, Jim Francisco, his sisters, Lotus Good, Edna Phillips, and Eliza Hartsock.
He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann McConnell, granddaughter, Brandy Voiles-Phipps, great granddaughter, Victoria Voiles, and great grandson, Aden Phipps, and nephews, Daris Hartsock (Nell), Pat Good, Ricky Reed, Wayne Reed, Bobby Reed (Sue), nieces, Carolyn Irvin, Teresa Robinson (Wayne), Brenda Lee (George), Dianne Reed Rebmann (Bob), Jannie Lane (Kenneth), Kathy Godden, Jo Thomas, and Dorothy Kilgore. There are also many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews to honor his memory.
Ubert was a decorated veteran with a Silver Star, American Service Medal, Purple Heart, and a Good Conduct Medal. He achieved the rank of Staff Sargent and served in combat from D-Day until he was wounded at Brest, France.
He was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Church Hill Chapter of the VFW 9754.
Ubert was a caring relative and friend to many through the years and loved God and people. He will be memorialized with a Celebration of Life for his 103rd birthday with a gathering on February 19, 2022 at the Outdoorsmen, 4535 Highway 11W, Blountville, TN 37617. The time will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, please bring your memories to share. Everyone welcome.