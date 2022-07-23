BRISTOL, VA - James Ralph Blanton Jr. (Jim) a veteran of the Vietnam War and longtime resident of Bristol, Virginia died peacefully on July 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Norton, Virginia on August 21, 1946, he was the first child of James Ralph Blanton Sr. and Monette Bolling Blanton. “Jimmy” began his education at Gardner School, a one room schoolhouse on Guest River in Wise County. He attended J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, Virginia, earned an Associate of Arts, Human Resources from Saint Leo University in 1978 and a Bachelor of Science, Sociology from the University of New York in 1995.

