BRISTOL, VA - James Ralph Blanton Jr. (Jim) a veteran of the Vietnam War and longtime resident of Bristol, Virginia died peacefully on July 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Norton, Virginia on August 21, 1946, he was the first child of James Ralph Blanton Sr. and Monette Bolling Blanton. “Jimmy” began his education at Gardner School, a one room schoolhouse on Guest River in Wise County. He attended J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, Virginia, earned an Associate of Arts, Human Resources from Saint Leo University in 1978 and a Bachelor of Science, Sociology from the University of New York in 1995.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 at the age of 17. During his 31 years of active duty, he served successfully in numerous positions of increasing responsibility culminating in assignment as Command Sergeant Major attached to the 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
He retired from the Army in 1995 and returned to Southeast Virginia to be nearer to family. Retirement meant opportunities to work and relax for Jim. He became Area Manager for Huffy Bicycle Corporation and District Manager for Select Comfort. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Becky, and their friends. He loved being Pepaw to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Transporting racing fans at the Bristol International Speedway was a good combination of working and relaxing. Membership in the Travelers Protective Association and at First Christian in Bristol, Virginia was important to him. Time spent at the Crooked Road General Store with special friends was the source of many smiles. Jim was quiet and reserved but his amazing dry sense of humor endeared him to friends and quickly turned strangers to new friends.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dorcas Rebecca Blanton (Becky) Bristol, Virginia; his daughter Rhonda Denise Lane (Darrell) of Newport News, Virginia and son James Ralph Blanton III (Mandi) of Bristol, Tennessee; grandchildren Jessa Hillmann (Mark) of Newport News, Virginia Connor Lane (Tristan) of South Hill, Virginia, India Barrett of Bristol, Tennessee and Matilda Blanton of Bristol, Tennessee; great grandchildren Ainsley Hillmann and Wesson Hillmann of Newport News, Virginia and Ryland Lane and Beckett Lane of South Hill, Virginia; his sister Kathy Dotson (Jeff) of Wise, Virginia and his brother Jack Blanton (Roberta) of Wise, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 25, 2022 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service also will be held in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Jack Blanton, Pastor Jeremy Burden and Rev. Herb Peak officiating, followed by internment at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol Virginia with full military honors.
The family would like to thank family and friends for all their love and support. Special thanks to Dr. Jean Mancini, Dr. Ryan Shao and the staff at Ballad Health Cancer Care, Bristol Regional Medical Center Cancer Center, Amedisys Health Care and Caris Health Care for their excellent care. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
